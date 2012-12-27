Nagpur, Dec 27 Soyabean oil prices recovered in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil quoted higher. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices
also affected sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 654
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 690
Soyoil Solvent 652 650
Cottonseed refined 663 663
Cottonseed solvent 653 653
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 693 690
Soyoil Solvent 653 650
Cottonseed refined oil 665 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 702 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 706 704
JALNA
Soyoil refined 704 700
LATUR
Soyoil refined 707 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-28,000 28,200-28,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
06.3 degree Celsius (43.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 7 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *
ATTN: Farmers continued their strike today as traders failed to give payments in time. Nagpur
APMC which is officially open wore a deserted look as no trading activity reported till 2.45 pm.