Nagpur, Dec 27 Soyabean oil prices recovered in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil quoted higher. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 654 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 690 Soyoil Solvent 652 650 Cottonseed refined 663 663 Cottonseed solvent 653 653 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 690 Soyoil Solvent 653 650 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 706 704 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 700 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-28,000 28,200-28,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 06.3 degree Celsius (43.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 49 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 7 degree Celsius respectively. * * * * ATTN: Farmers continued their strike today as traders failed to give payments in time. Nagpur APMC which is officially open wore a deserted look as no trading activity reported till 2.45 pm.