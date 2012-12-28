Nagpur, Dec 28 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply
also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 661 656
Cottonseed refined 680 675
Cottonseed solvent 660 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 697
Soyoil Solvent 659 657
Cottonseed refined 675 671
Cottonseed solvent 655 653
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 695
Soyoil Solvent 658 655
Cottonseed refined oil 685 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 702
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 709 706
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 704
LATUR
Soyoil refined 711 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 712, Sangli - 716.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,500 27,200-27,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
07.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 43 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *
ATTN: Farmers' stir entered third day today for non receipt of payments from traders. No trading
activity was reported till 2.45 pm in Nagpur APMC.