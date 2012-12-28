Nagpur, Dec 28 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 661 656 Cottonseed refined 680 675 Cottonseed solvent 660 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 697 Soyoil Solvent 659 657 Cottonseed refined 675 671 Cottonseed solvent 655 653 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 695 Soyoil Solvent 658 655 Cottonseed refined oil 685 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 711 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 712, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,200-27,500 27,200-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,100 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,200, Latur - 28,400, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 43 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. * * * * ATTN: Farmers' stir entered third day today for non receipt of payments from traders. No trading activity was reported till 2.45 pm in Nagpur APMC.