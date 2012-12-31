Nagpur, Dec 31 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell on the first this week session. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. * Nearly 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,000 28,300-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,100 28,400-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 30,000-33,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,000-33,300 Amravati 2,000 28,500-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,500-33,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 6,000-7,000 Dhaniya 10 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 662 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 699 Soyoil Solvent 655 657 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 699 Soyoil Solvent 658 659 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,700 27,200-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (55.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively.