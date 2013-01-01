Nagpur, Jan 1 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of closure of overseas market on the occasion of New Year, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-33,000 29,100-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-33,100 29,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 29,500-33,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,000-33,200 Amravati 2,000 28,500-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,800-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 5,800-6,200 6,000-7,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 820 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 658 658 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,700 27,400-27,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.4 degree Celsius (66.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 19 degree Celsius respectively.