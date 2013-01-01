Nagpur, Jan 1 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of closure of overseas market on the occasion of New
Year, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up
prices.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-33,000 29,100-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-33,100 29,100-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 29,500-33,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,000-33,200
Amravati 2,000 28,500-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 29,800-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 30 5,800-6,200 6,000-7,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 820
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil Solvent 658 658
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined 707 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,700 27,400-27,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,600,
Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.4 degree Celsius (66.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 19 degree
Celsius respectively.