Nagpur, Jan 2 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting wait and watch move, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No
takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains since last two days affected
trading activity and arrival.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-32,500 29,500-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-32,600 29,600-33,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,900-33,300 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 29,500-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,000-33,100
Amravati 2,000 28,800-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,800-6,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 840
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil Solvent 658 658
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined 707 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,700 27,400-27,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,600,
Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (91.6.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.