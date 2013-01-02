Nagpur, Jan 2 Barring a fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Unseasonal rains since last two days affected trading activity and arrival. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-32,500 29,500-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,600 29,600-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,900-33,300 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 29,500-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,000-33,100 Amravati 2,000 28,800-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,800-6,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 840 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 658 658 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,700 27,400-27,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola - 28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,600, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,400, Latur - 28,600, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (91.6.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.