Nagpur, Jan 4 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,600-32,600 29,800-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,700-32,870 29,900-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 29,600-32,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,200-33,000 Amravati 2,000 28,800-32,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,800-6,200 Dhaniya 20 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 840 840 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 702 Soyoil Solvent 665 660 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 660 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 715, Supa - 716, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-27,900 27,600-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,400, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.1 degree Celsius (50.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *