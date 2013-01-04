Nagpur, Jan 4 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival.
Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,600-32,600 29,800-32,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,700-32,870 29,900-33,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 29,600-32,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,200-33,000
Amravati 2,000 28,800-32,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,800-6,200
Dhaniya 20 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 704
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 840 840
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 702
Soyoil Solvent 665 660
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 700
Soyoil Solvent 665 660
Cottonseed refined oil 690 690
Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 711 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 710 709
JALNA
Soyoil refined 713 709
LATUR
Soyoil refined 715 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 716 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 715,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 715, Supa - 716, Sangli - 720.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-27,900 27,600-27,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,800,
Jalna - 28,400, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.1 degree Celsius (50.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 53 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *