Nagpur, Jan 7 Barring a fall in cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled cottonseed oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Weak trend on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Cloudy weather here affected arrival. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-32,300 29,300-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,400 29,400-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 29,500-32,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,300-32,700 Amravati 2,000 29,000-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,500-32,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-33,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 8,500-9,000 7,000-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 713 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 715, Supa - 716, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-27,900 27,600-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 28,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,500, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,400, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.93 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 24 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *