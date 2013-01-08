Nagpur, Jan 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices, healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas oil reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX, fresh fall in soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-31,700 29,300-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,800 29,400-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 29,000-31,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,300-32,200 Amravati 2,000 29,000-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 29,400-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 28,900-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,500, Malkapur - 32,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 40 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 664 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 708 705 Soyoil Solvent 668 665 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 675 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 705 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined oil 695 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 717, Supa - 719, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,700 26,600-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *