Nagpur, Jan 9 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated
for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise
further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm
overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, the world's
second biggest palm growers. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and strong rally in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment here, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
good supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil,
fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-31,800 29,100-31,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-31,900 29,200-31,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,700-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 29,500-31,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,300-32,200
Amravati 1,000 29,300-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 28,900-32,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 70 7,500-8,000 8,500-9,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 710
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 669
Cottonseed refined 700 690
Cottonseed solvent 680 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 709
Soyoil Solvent 670 666
Cottonseed refined 700 695
Cottonseed solvent 680 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 711
Soyoil Solvent 672 668
Cottonseed refined oil 705 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 685 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 719 714
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 719 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 718
LATUR
Soyoil refined 723 719
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,400-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500
Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
05.6 degree Celsius (42.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 50 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 07 degree
Celsius respectively.