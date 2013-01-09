Nagpur, Jan 9 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, the world's second biggest palm growers. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and strong rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment here, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-31,800 29,100-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-31,900 29,200-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 29,500-31,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,300-32,200 Amravati 1,000 29,300-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 28,900-32,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 70 7,500-8,000 8,500-9,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 669 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 709 Soyoil Solvent 670 666 Cottonseed refined 700 695 Cottonseed solvent 680 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 711 Soyoil Solvent 672 668 Cottonseed refined oil 705 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 718 LATUR Soyoil refined 723 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,400-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 05.6 degree Celsius (42.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 50 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 07 degree Celsius respectively.