Nagpur, Jan 10 Major edible oil opened on a steady note in the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered small
trading activities and settled at last levels. Arrivals against offtake almost remained at par
which kept the prices maintaining their previous levels. Easy condition on Malaysian palm oil
also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported a marginal fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy
condition on NCDEX and no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal also affected sentiment.
Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-31,700 29,500-31,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-31,800 29,600-32,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 29,500-31,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,300-32,100
Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 28,800-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 674
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 840 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil Solvent 672 672
Cottonseed refined oil 705 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 719 719
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 719 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 721
LATUR
Soyoil refined 723 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500
Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
07.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 8 degree
Celsius respectively.