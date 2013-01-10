Nagpur, Jan 10 Major edible oil opened on a steady note in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices by and large moved in a narrow range in scattered small trading activities and settled at last levels. Arrivals against offtake almost remained at par which kept the prices maintaining their previous levels. Easy condition on Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported a marginal fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy condition on NCDEX and no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-31,700 29,500-31,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-31,800 29,600-32,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 29,500-31,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,300-32,100 Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 28,800-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 674 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 840 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined oil 705 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 723 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,300, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 8 degree Celsius respectively.