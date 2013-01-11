Nagpur, Jan 11 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered
smartly. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed and rapeseed oils too reported higher here on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing
plants. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Downward
trend on NCDEX and weak condition in soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices forced to pull down prices here.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-31,700 29,500-31,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-31,800 29,600-31,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 29,000-31,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,200-32,100
Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 28,800-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 717
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 677
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 850 840
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 712
Soyoil Solvent 673 670
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 712
Soyoil Solvent 675 672
Cottonseed refined oil 705 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 724 719
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 721 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 724 721
LATUR
Soyoil refined 726 725
NANDED
Soyoil refined 724 720
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729,
Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 724,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 725, Supa - 727, Sangli - 730.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,300-26,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
08.2 degree Celsius (46.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 8 degree
Celsius respectively.