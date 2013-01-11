Nagpur, Jan 11 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and rapeseed oils too reported higher here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing plants. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Downward trend on NCDEX and weak condition in soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices forced to pull down prices here. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-31,700 29,500-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-31,800 29,600-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 29,000-31,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,200-32,100 Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 28,800-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 717 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 677 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 712 Soyoil Solvent 673 670 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 712 Soyoil Solvent 675 672 Cottonseed refined oil 705 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 721 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 726 725 NANDED Soyoil refined 724 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 725, Supa - 727, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,300-26,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.2 degree Celsius (46.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 8 degree Celsius respectively.