Nagpur, Jan 15 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported strong. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin in trading acticity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved up here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,700-31,800 29,200-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-31,900 29,300-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 29,700-31,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,500 29,200-32,200 Amravati 1,300 29,200-32,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,200 28,800-32,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 724 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 684 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 719 Soyoil Solvent 680 673 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 725 715 Soyoil Solvent 685 675 Cottonseed refined oil 715 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 734 724 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 728 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 729 LATUR Soyoil refined 726 726 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 727 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 734, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800, Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively.