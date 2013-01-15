Nagpur, Jan 15 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global
trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported strong. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from
South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil arrival
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin in trading acticity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved up here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
pushed up prices.
* About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,700-31,800 29,200-31,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-31,900 29,300-31,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 29,700-31,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,500 29,200-32,200
Amravati 1,300 29,200-32,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-31,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,200 28,800-32,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,600, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 724
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 684
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 730 719
Soyoil Solvent 680 673
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 725 715
Soyoil Solvent 685 675
Cottonseed refined oil 715 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 734 724
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 731 728
JALNA
Soyoil refined 734 729
LATUR
Soyoil refined 726 726
NANDED
Soyoil refined 731 727
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739,
Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 734,
Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola - 26,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,500, Hingoli - 26,800,
Jalna - 27,400, Koosnoor - 27,200, Latur - 26,700, Nanded - 27,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.