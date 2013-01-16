Nagpur, Jan 16 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders
amid short supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants also
pushed up prices.
* About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,700-32,300 29,700-31,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,800-32,400 29,800-31,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 29,700-32,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 29,200-32,300
Amravati 1,500 29,300-32,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 28,800-32,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 30 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 730 730
Soyoil Solvent 680 680
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 725 725
Soyoil Solvent 685 685
Cottonseed refined oil 715 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 734 734
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 731 731
JALNA
Soyoil refined 734 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 726 726
NANDED
Soyoil refined 731 731
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739,
Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 734,
Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,800 26,200-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,600
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,600, Koosnoor - 27,400, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.6 degree Celsius (54.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.