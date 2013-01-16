Nagpur, Jan 16 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 30,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,700-32,300 29,700-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,800-32,400 29,800-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 29,700-32,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 29,200-32,300 Amravati 1,500 29,300-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 28,800-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 30 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined oil 715 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 734 734 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 726 726 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 739, Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 734, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 737, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,800 26,200-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,600 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,600, Koosnoor - 27,400, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.6 degree Celsius (54.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively.