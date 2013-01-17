Nagpur, Jan 17 About five per cent palm oil import duty hike and 2.5 per cent on
soyabean refined oil showed its effects here. Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive
season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm
oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported
demand from South-based traders also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders
amid weak supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) continued to go up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in soyabean oil &
soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from
South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices.
* About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,600-32,300 29,300-31,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,700-32,400 29,400-31,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 29,600-32,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,200-32,200
Amravati 1,000 29,300-32,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 28,900-32,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 70 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 690
Cottonseed refined 720 710
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 737 733
Soyoil Solvent 697 689
Cottonseed refined 720 710
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 737 732
Soyoil Solvent 695 685
Cottonseed refined oil 715 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 688
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 739 734
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 736 732
JALNA
Soyoil refined 738 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 731 729
NANDED
Soyoil refined 736 732
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 743,
Baramati - 740, Chalisgaon - 742, Pachora - 740, Parbhani - 744,
Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 745, Supa - 742, Sangli - 745.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,600-26,900 26,500-26,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,600
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,600, Koosnoor - 27,400, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 58 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.