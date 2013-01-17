Nagpur, Jan 17 About five per cent palm oil import duty hike and 2.5 per cent on soyabean refined oil showed its effects here. Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to go up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,600-32,300 29,300-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,700-32,400 29,400-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,400 33,000-33,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 29,600-32,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,200-32,200 Amravati 1,000 29,300-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 28,900-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 70 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 690 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 733 Soyoil Solvent 697 689 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 732 Soyoil Solvent 695 685 Cottonseed refined oil 715 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 688 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 734 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 736 732 JALNA Soyoil refined 738 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 731 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 736 732 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 743, Baramati - 740, Chalisgaon - 742, Pachora - 740, Parbhani - 744, Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 745, Supa - 742, Sangli - 745. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,600-26,900 26,500-26,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,600 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,600, Koosnoor - 27,400, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 58 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.