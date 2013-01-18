Nagpur, Jan 18 Major edible oils today remained unaltered in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on restricted buying activity against adequate stock positions and settled at last level. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business even though notable rise in international edible oil prices. Government move to hike palm oil and soyabean refined oil import duty also affected trading activity and traders adopted `wait and watch' move, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on weak note here on lack of demand from traders. About five dollar per tonne fall in American soyameal prices in a day also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Strong rally on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. * Nearly 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,500 29,000-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,600 29,100-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 33,000-33,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 29,000-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 29,300-32,300 Amravati 1,000 29,500-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 29,200-32,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 60 5,500-5,800 4,600-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 697 697 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 739 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 741 741 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 744, Parbhani - 747, Koosnoor - 744, Solapur - 748, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,600 26,600-26,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius (57.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively.