Nagpur, Jan 18 Major edible oils today remained unaltered in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on restricted buying activity against adequate stock positions and settled
at last level. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business even though
notable rise in international edible oil prices. Government move to hike palm oil and soyabean
refined oil import duty also affected trading activity and traders adopted `wait and watch'
move, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today opened on weak note here on lack of demand from traders. About five
dollar per tonne fall in American soyameal prices in a day also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Strong rally on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment.
* Nearly 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,500 29,000-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,600 29,100-32,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,200 33,000-33,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 29,000-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 29,300-32,300
Amravati 1,000 29,500-32,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,000-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 29,200-32,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 60 5,500-5,800 4,600-4,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 737 737
Soyoil Solvent 697 697
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 737 737
Soyoil Solvent 695 695
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 739 739
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 740 740
JALNA
Soyoil refined 742 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 741 741
NANDED
Soyoil refined 744 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745,
Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 744, Parbhani - 747,
Koosnoor - 744, Solapur - 748, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,600 26,600-26,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.0 degree Celsius (57.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.