Nagpur, Jan 19 Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks because of ending of linseed season mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. New
crop of linseed would be available in the middle of March and therefore stockists were active in
this oil, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in linseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here on poor demand from traders. Easy condition in
international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-32,500 29,500-32,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-32,600 29,600-32,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 30,500-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 29,700-32,300
Amravati 1,000 29,900-32,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,500-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 29,500-32,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 70 5,800-6,000 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 870 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 733 733
Soyoil Solvent 693 693
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 733 733
Soyoil Solvent 693 693
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 739 739
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 740 740
JALNA
Soyoil refined 742 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 741 741
NANDED
Soyoil refined 744 744
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745,
Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 744, Parbhani - 747,
Koosnoor - 744, Solapur - 748, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,300-26,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *