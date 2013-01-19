Nagpur, Jan 19 Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks because of ending of linseed season mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. New crop of linseed would be available in the middle of March and therefore stockists were active in this oil, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in linseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on poor demand from traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 25,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-32,500 29,500-32,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-32,600 29,600-32,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 30,500-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 29,700-32,300 Amravati 1,000 29,900-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,500-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 29,500-32,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 70 5,800-6,000 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,180 1,180 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 870 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 739 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 740 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 741 741 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 744, Parbhani - 747, Koosnoor - 744, Solapur - 748, Supa - 745, Sangli - 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,500 26,300-26,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *