Nagpur, Jan 24 Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Heavy rains since morning today affected trading activity and major traders adopted `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. About four dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-32,900 30,000-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,000 30,100-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 30,500-32,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 30,500-33,300 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,200-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 30,500-32,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 20 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 738 738 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 698 698 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 920 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 736 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 744 LATUR Soyoil refined 744 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 747 747 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 747, Chalisgaon - 748, Pachora - 748, Parbhani - 750, Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 750, Supa - 747, Sangli - 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,700 26,400-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of Ed-E-Milad and Republic Day respectively. * * * *