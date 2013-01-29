Nagpur, Jan 29 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing plants. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of two dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also said to be the reasons for recovering soyabean prices. * About 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-32,700 30,100-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-32,800 30,200-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 33,100-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 30,500-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 30,700-33,700 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,700-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,900-32,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 739 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 698 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 930 930 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 734 736 Soyoil Solvent 694 696 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 735 739 Soyoil Solvent 695 699 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 743 JALNA Soyoil refined 742 746 LATUR Soyoil refined 744 746 NANDED Soyoil refined 747 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 750, Baramati - 747, Chalisgaon - 749, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 747, Solapur - 750, Supa - 748, Sangli - 751. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,500 26,600-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.1 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively.