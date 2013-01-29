Nagpur, Jan 29 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment,
sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from
crushing plants. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of two dollar per
tonne hike in American soymeal prices.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
said to be the reasons for recovering soyabean prices.
* About 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-32,700 30,100-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-32,800 30,200-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 33,100-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 30,500-32,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 30,700-33,700
Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,700-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 30,900-32,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 739
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 698
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,190 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,010 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 930 930
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 734 736
Soyoil Solvent 694 696
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 735 739
Soyoil Solvent 695 699
Cottonseed refined oil 720 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 740 743
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 742 743
JALNA
Soyoil refined 742 746
LATUR
Soyoil refined 744 746
NANDED
Soyoil refined 747 750
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 750,
Baramati - 747, Chalisgaon - 749, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751,
Koosnoor - 747, Solapur - 750, Supa - 748, Sangli - 751.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,500 26,600-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.1 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.