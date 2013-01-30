Nagpur, Jan 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose and groundnut refined also showed firm tendency here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in soyabean oil upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South- based crushing plants also boosted prices. * Between 15,000 and 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,700-32,100 30,400-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,800-32,200 30,500-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 33,100-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 30,700-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 30,700-32,700 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,700-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,400-32,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 695 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,010 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 735 Soyoil Solvent 697 694 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 736 Soyoil Solvent 698 695 Cottonseed refined oil 727 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 745 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 747 742 LATUR Soyoil refined 747 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 746 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 754, Baramati - 750, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 753, Supa - 753, Sangli - 755. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,500 26,300-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.1 degree Celsius (46.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively.