Nagpur, Jan 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in
Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, good rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported
demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose and groundnut refined also showed firm tendency here on good demand
from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu
and Marathwada.
* Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady
in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in soyabean oil
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-
based crushing plants also boosted prices.
* Between 15,000 and 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,700-32,100 30,400-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,800-32,200 30,500-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 33,100-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 30,700-32,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 30,700-32,700
Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,700-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 30,400-32,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 32,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 736
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 695
Cottonseed refined 725 720
Cottonseed solvent 705 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,190
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,010
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 737 735
Soyoil Solvent 697 694
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 738 736
Soyoil Solvent 698 695
Cottonseed refined oil 727 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 745 743
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 745 742
JALNA
Soyoil refined 747 742
LATUR
Soyoil refined 747 744
NANDED
Soyoil refined 750 746
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 754,
Baramati - 750, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 751,
Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 753, Supa - 753, Sangli - 755.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,500 26,300-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,200, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
8.1 degree Celsius (46.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.