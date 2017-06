Nagpur, Jan 31 Soyabean oil prices continued to rise in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect firm trend in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported a marginal rise on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Further rise on NCDEX, continuous hike in soyabean oil, fresh rise in soymeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,200-32,100 30,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,300-32,200 30,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,600 33,100-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 30,200-32,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 30,600-32,600 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,700-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,400-32,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 70 4,800-5,000 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 737 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 696 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 735 Soyoil Solvent 697 694 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 734 Soyoil Solvent 698 693 Cottonseed refined oil 727 727 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 746 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 747 743 LATUR Soyoil refined 749 745 NANDED Soyoil refined 751 747 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 755, Baramati - 751, Chalisgaon - 753, Pachora - 750, Parbhani - 752, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 754, Supa - 754, Sangli - 756. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,300-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.1 degree Celsius (46.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively.