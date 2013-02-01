Nagpur, Feb 1 The rising trend in soyabean, cottonseed oils remained unabated for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was weak in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Further rise on NCDEX, notable hike in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also fuelled prices. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-32,400 30,000-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,200-32,500 30,100-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,600 33,200-33,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 30,100-32,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 30,500-32,400 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,200-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,200-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 90 4,000-4,200 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 701 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 860 860 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 741 738 Soyoil Solvent 701 699 Cottonseed refined 730 725 Cottonseed solvent 710 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 738 Soyoil Solvent 702 698 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 708 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 744 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 749 LATUR Soyoil refined 753 751 NANDED Soyoil refined 755 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 755, Koosnoor - 754, Solapur - 759, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,500-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.4 degree Celsius (52.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively.