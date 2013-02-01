Nagpur, Feb 1 The rising trend in soyabean, cottonseed oils remained unabated
for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise
further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm
overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was weak in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing belts. Further rise on NCDEX, notable hike in
soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also fuelled
prices.
* About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,400 30,000-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,200-32,500 30,100-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,200-33,600 33,200-33,600 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 30,100-32,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 30,500-32,400
Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,200-32,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 30,200-32,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,700, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 90 4,000-4,200 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 740
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 701
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 860 860
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 741 738
Soyoil Solvent 701 699
Cottonseed refined 730 725
Cottonseed solvent 710 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 742 738
Soyoil Solvent 702 698
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 708
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 750 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 748 744
JALNA
Soyoil refined 752 749
LATUR
Soyoil refined 753 751
NANDED
Soyoil refined 755 750
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759,
Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 755,
Koosnoor - 754, Solapur - 759, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,500-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100
Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.4 degree Celsius (52.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.