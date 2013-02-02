Nagpur, Feb 2 Groundnut and sunflower refined oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid
a shortage of stock in ready segment. Weak supply from groundnut producing regions like
Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada, reported demand from South-based traders and notable rise in
Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also helped to push up prices here, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. No trader was in mood for any
commitment because of rise of about two dollar per tonne in American soymeal prices.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and repeated demand
from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-32,600 30,100-32,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-32,700 30,200-32,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,200-33,600 33,200-33,600 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 30,500-32,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 30,200-32,500
Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,800-32,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 30,800-32,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 748 748
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 705
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,040 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 870 860
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 745 745
Soyoil Solvent 703 703
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 745 745
Soyoil Solvent 702 702
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 750 750
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 748 748
JALNA
Soyoil refined 752 752
LATUR
Soyoil refined 753 753
NANDED
Soyoil refined 755 755
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759,
Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 755,
Koosnoor - 754, Solapur - 759, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,500-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100
Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *