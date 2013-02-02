Nagpur, Feb 2 Groundnut and sunflower refined oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a shortage of stock in ready segment. Weak supply from groundnut producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada, reported demand from South-based traders and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of rise of about two dollar per tonne in American soymeal prices. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and repeated demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-32,600 30,100-32,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-32,700 30,200-32,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,600 33,200-33,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 30,500-32,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 30,200-32,500 Amravati 1,000 30,500-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,800-32,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,800-32,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 748 748 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 705 705 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,040 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 870 860 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil Solvent 703 703 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 750 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 752 LATUR Soyoil refined 753 753 NANDED Soyoil refined 755 755 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 755, Chalisgaon - 758, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 755, Koosnoor - 754, Solapur - 759, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,500-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,100 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *