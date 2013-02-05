Nagpur, Feb 5 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices reported down at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined marginally here on lack of demand from traders amid release of
stock from stockists.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and downward
trend on NCDEX also affected prices here.
* About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-32,500 30,500-32,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-32,600 30,600-32,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,200-33,600 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,700 30,500-32,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,200 30,200-32,300
Amravati 1,000 30,000-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 30,800-32,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 30,300-32,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 748
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 705
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,040
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 742 746
Soyoil Solvent 702 705
Cottonseed refined 730 730
Cottonseed solvent 710 710
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 743 746
Soyoil Solvent 703 706
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 747 748
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 745 747
JALNA
Soyoil refined 749 752
LATUR
Soyoil refined 750 751
NANDED
Soyoil refined 752 756
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 756,
Baramati - 753, Chalisgaon - 755, Pachora - 754, Parbhani - 752,
Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 756, Supa - 757, Sangli - 760.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. No trader was in mood for any
commitment because of rise of about two dollar per tonne in American soymeal prices.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,400-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.0 degree Celsius (60.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.