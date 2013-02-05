Nagpur, Feb 5 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices reported down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here on lack of demand from traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and downward trend on NCDEX also affected prices here. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-32,500 30,500-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-32,600 30,600-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,200-33,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,700 30,500-32,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,200 30,200-32,300 Amravati 1,000 30,000-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 30,800-32,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 30,300-32,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 745 748 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 705 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,040 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 746 Soyoil Solvent 702 705 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 AKOLA Soyoil refined 743 746 Soyoil Solvent 703 706 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 748 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 747 JALNA Soyoil refined 749 752 LATUR Soyoil refined 750 751 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 756 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 756, Baramati - 753, Chalisgaon - 755, Pachora - 754, Parbhani - 752, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 756, Supa - 757, Sangli - 760. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of rise of about two dollar per tonne in American soymeal prices. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-26,700 26,400-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius (60.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.