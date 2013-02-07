Nagpur, Feb 7 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from South- based traders also boosted sentiment. * Between 15,000 and 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-31,900 29,300-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,000 29,400-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 29,500-31,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,300-31,600 Amravati 1,000 29,000-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,500-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,400-32,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 40 4,800-5,000 4,700-4,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 736 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 696 696 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 732 732 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 732 732 Soyoil Solvent 692 692 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 739 739 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 741 741 JALNA Soyoil refined 743 743 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 742 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 744, Parbhani - 742, Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 746, Supa - 747, Sangli - 750. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,600-26,800 26,500-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (91.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.2 degree Celsius (66.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available