Nagpur, Feb 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil in last two session,
downward trend in American soya digam and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices
also forced to push down these oils, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil
prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) recovered again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh enquiries from South-
based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped
to push up prices.
* About 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-32,100 29,500-31,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-32,200 29,600-31,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 29,500-32,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,200 29,300-31,700
Amravati 1,000 29,300-31,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,600-32,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 29,500-32,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 734
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 695
Cottonseed refined 710 720
Cottonseed solvent 690 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 730 732
Soyoil Solvent 690 693
Cottonseed refined 710 714
Cottonseed solvent 690 695
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 728 733
Soyoil Solvent 688 692
Cottonseed refined oil 712 716
Cottonseed solvent oil 694 699
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 734 737
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 736 740
JALNA
Soyoil refined 738 743
LATUR
Soyoil refined 737 740
NANDED
Soyoil refined 740 743
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 741,
Baramati - 739, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 738,
Koosnoor - 737, Solapur - 742, Supa - 737, Sangli - 743.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted weak on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling
by stockists at higher level.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,600 26,500-26,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available