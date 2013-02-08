Nagpur, Feb 8 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil in last two session, downward trend in American soya digam and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also forced to push down these oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, fresh enquiries from South- based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * About 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-32,100 29,500-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,200 29,600-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 29,500-32,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,200 29,300-31,700 Amravati 1,000 29,300-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,600-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,500-32,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 734 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 695 Cottonseed refined 710 720 Cottonseed solvent 690 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 732 Soyoil Solvent 690 693 Cottonseed refined 710 714 Cottonseed solvent 690 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 728 733 Soyoil Solvent 688 692 Cottonseed refined oil 712 716 Cottonseed solvent oil 694 699 DHULIA Soyoil refined 734 737 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 736 740 JALNA Soyoil refined 738 743 LATUR Soyoil refined 737 740 NANDED Soyoil refined 740 743 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 741, Baramati - 739, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 738, Koosnoor - 737, Solapur - 742, Supa - 737, Sangli - 743. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted weak on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,600 26,500-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available