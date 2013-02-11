Nagpur, Feb 11 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity in ready segment. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX and
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected soyabean oil. Bumper American
soyabean crop reports and increased Malaysian palm oil arrival also affected sentiment, sources
said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid
moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy
condition on NCDEX also pushed down soyabean prices. Healthy supply in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment.
* About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-31,500 29,600-31,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-31,600 29,700-31,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,200 29,500-31,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 29,400-31,200
Amravati 1,000 29,500-31,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,200-31,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 29,000-30,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 729
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 688
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 725 727
Soyoil Solvent 685 688
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 725 726
Soyoil Solvent 684 687
Cottonseed refined oil 712 712
Cottonseed solvent oil 694 694
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 732 735
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 731 734
JALNA
Soyoil refined 735 737
LATUR
Soyoil refined 734 736
NANDED
Soyoil refined 737 738
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 735,
Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 739, Supa - 734, Sangli - 738.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,600 26,400-26,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000,
Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available