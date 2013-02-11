Nagpur, Feb 11 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity in ready segment. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected soyabean oil. Bumper American soyabean crop reports and increased Malaysian palm oil arrival also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on NCDEX also pushed down soyabean prices. Healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-31,500 29,600-31,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-31,600 29,700-31,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,200 29,500-31,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,400-31,200 Amravati 1,000 29,500-31,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,200-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,000-30,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 729 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 688 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 727 Soyoil Solvent 685 688 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 725 726 Soyoil Solvent 684 687 Cottonseed refined oil 712 712 Cottonseed solvent oil 694 694 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 734 JALNA Soyoil refined 735 737 LATUR Soyoil refined 734 736 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 738 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 735, Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 739, Supa - 734, Sangli - 738. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,400-26,600 26,400-26,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola - 26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,700, Hingoli - 27,000, Jalna - 27,300, Koosnoor - 27,100, Latur - 26,900, Nanded - 27,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available