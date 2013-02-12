Nagpur, Feb 12 Groundnut oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Restricted supply amid marriage season demand also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil prices here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,750-31,600 29,400-31,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,850-31,700 29,500-31,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,700-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 29,750-31,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,500-32,000 Amravati 1,000 29,500-31,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,500-31,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32.000, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 686 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,060 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined oil 702 702 Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 735 735 LATUR Soyoil refined 734 734 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 735, Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 739, Supa - 734, Sangli - 738. SOYMEAL * About nine dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices in one session showed its effects here. Prices today declined sharply in absence of buyers amid short supply from crushing plants. High moisture content supply also affected prices. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,500-26,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 321.4 degree Celsius (93.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available