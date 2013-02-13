Nagpur, Feb 13 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment
turned bearish after soya digam fell for a third day on speculation that stockpiles in America,
one of the topmost producer will remain near a record as demand slows. Downward trend in
Malaysian palm and oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend on NCDEX also affected prices.
Reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices
here.
* Nearly 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,750-31,600 29,000-31,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,850-31,700 29,100-31,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,700-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,800 28,750-31,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 29,000-31,900
Amravati 1,000 29,000-31,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 29,200-31,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32.000, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 726
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 685
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,240
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,060 2,060
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 724
Soyoil Solvent 680 684
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 721 724
Soyoil Solvent 681 684
Cottonseed refined oil 702 702
Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 729 731
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 729 733
JALNA
Soyoil refined 732 734
LATUR
Soyoil refined 731 733
NANDED
Soyoil refined 734 737
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735,
Baramati - 732, Chalisgaon - 736, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 732,
Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 736, Supa - 732, Sangli - 735.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,7400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700,
Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available