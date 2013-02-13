Nagpur, Feb 13 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after soya digam fell for a third day on speculation that stockpiles in America, one of the topmost producer will remain near a record as demand slows. Downward trend in Malaysian palm and oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil prices here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend on NCDEX also affected prices. Reports about good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices here. * Nearly 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,750-31,600 29,000-31,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,850-31,700 29,100-31,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,700-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,800 28,750-31,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,000-31,900 Amravati 1,000 29,000-31,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,200-31,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32.000, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 685 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,060 2,060 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 724 Soyoil Solvent 680 684 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 721 724 Soyoil Solvent 681 684 Cottonseed refined oil 702 702 Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684 DHULIA Soyoil refined 729 731 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 729 733 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 734 LATUR Soyoil refined 731 733 NANDED Soyoil refined 734 737 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735, Baramati - 732, Chalisgaon - 736, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 732, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 736, Supa - 732, Sangli - 735. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,7400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available