Nagpur, Feb 14 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil
market and healthy hike on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and
reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
* Between 15,000 and 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-31,900 28,750-31,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,000 28,850-31,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,200-32,500 32,200-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 29,000-31,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 29,300-32,200
Amravati 1,000 29,000-31,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 29,300-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,200, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 722
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 682
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,240
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,060 2,060
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 724 722
Soyoil Solvent 684 681
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 724 721
Soyoil Solvent 685 683
Cottonseed refined oil 702 702
Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 731 730
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 732 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 735 732
LATUR
Soyoil refined 734 731
NANDED
Soyoil refined 737 733
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 735,
Koosnoor - 735, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 739.
SOYMEAL
* Prices quoted static here matching the demand and supply position.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700,
Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.6 degree Celsius (61.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 24 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available