Nagpur, Feb 14 Barring a rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally on international edible oil market and healthy hike on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * Between 15,000 and 20,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-31,900 28,750-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,000 28,850-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,200-32,500 32,200-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 29,000-31,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,300-32,200 Amravati 1,000 29,000-31,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,300-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,200, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 726 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 686 682 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,240 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,060 2,060 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 722 Soyoil Solvent 684 681 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 724 721 Soyoil Solvent 685 683 Cottonseed refined oil 702 702 Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684 DHULIA Soyoil refined 731 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 732 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 735 732 LATUR Soyoil refined 734 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 739, Pachora - 737, Parbhani - 735, Koosnoor - 735, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 739. SOYMEAL * Prices quoted static here matching the demand and supply position. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 24 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available