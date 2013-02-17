Nagpur, Feb 16 Barring a fall in castor oil, major edible oil prices today generally
ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile
trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly
pulled castor oil prices down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled
down prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYABEAN
* New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha on
second day. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed enquiries
from South-based plants also boosted prices.
* About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-32,000 28,700-32,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-32,100 28,800-32,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,200-32,500 32,200-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,000 29,000-32,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 29,300-32,200
Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 29,000-32,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 727 727
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 925 925
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 725 725
Soyoil Solvent 687 687
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 726 726
Soyoil Solvent 688 688
Cottonseed refined oil 703 703
Cottonseed solvent oil 683 683
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 736 736
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 737 737
JALNA
Soyoil refined 740 740
LATUR
Soyoil refined 739 739
NANDED
Soyoil refined 742 742
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 743,
Baramati - 739, Chalisgaon - 742, Pachora - 742, Parbhani - 739,
Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 742, Supa - 739, Sangli - 744.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000
Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700,
Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available