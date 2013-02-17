Nagpur, Feb 16 Barring a fall in castor oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYABEAN * New soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha on second day. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 15,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-32,000 28,700-32,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-32,100 28,800-32,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,200-32,500 32,200-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 29,000-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 29,300-32,200 Amravati 1,000 29,000-32,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 29,300-31,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 29,000-32,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,200, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 727 727 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 925 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil Solvent 687 687 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 726 726 Soyoil Solvent 688 688 Cottonseed refined oil 703 703 Cottonseed solvent oil 683 683 DHULIA Soyoil refined 736 736 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 737 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 740 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 739 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 743, Baramati - 739, Chalisgaon - 742, Pachora - 742, Parbhani - 739, Koosnoor - 740, Solapur - 742, Supa - 739, Sangli - 744. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,200-26,400 26,200-26,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 26,400, Hingoli - 26,700, Jalna - 27,000, Koosnoor - 26,800, Latur - 26,600, Nanded - 26,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available