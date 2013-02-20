Nagpur, Feb 20 Prices of linseed, rapeseed and castor oils plunged on the Vidarbha oil market in Western Maharashtra today as stockists indulged in offloading their stock sparked by the local traders decision to sell directly at competitive rates. Reports about good crop position in this season also affected prices. Trading activity was reported thin in soyabean oil even though American soya digam reported high and traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in rapeseed and castor oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymeal, fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-32,600 30,000-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,200-32,700 30,100-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-32,800 32,200-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,100-32,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 29,800-32,400 Amravati 500 30,100-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,700-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,800-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 40 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 724 724 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 684 684 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 925 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 721 721 Soyoil Solvent 681 681 Cottonseed refined oil 703 703 Cottonseed solvent oil 683 683 DHULIA Soyoil refined 729 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 732 732 LATUR Soyoil refined 730 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 732 732 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733, Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 734, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 732, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 734, Supa - 734, Sangli - 735. SOYMEAL * About seven dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices in one session showed its effects in all over Vidarbha. Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,400-27,600 26,800-27,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,000 Akola - 27,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 27,800, Latur - 27,600, Nanded - 27,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.5 degree Celsius (54.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available