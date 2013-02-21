Nagpur, Feb 21 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil reported down in Malaysia. Sharp fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported strong. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Strong rally in soymeal since past four days, further rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,200-32,700 30,000-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,300-32,800 30,100-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-32,800 32,500-32,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,200-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 29,800-32,400 Amravati 500 30,200-32,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,900-32,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 30,100-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 722 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 682 685 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 722 Soyoil Solvent 680 682 Cottonseed refined 692 695 Cottonseed solvent 672 677 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 721 Soyoil Solvent 680 681 Cottonseed refined oil 695 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 729 731 LATUR Soyoil refined 727 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 730, Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 729, Solapur - 732, Supa - 732, Sangli - 731. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About six dollar tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,800 27,200-27,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,800 Akola - 27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,700, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - 28,200, Koosnoor - 28,000, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available