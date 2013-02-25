Nagpur, Feb 25 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil in Malaysia declined sharply. Easy condition on NCDE and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, castor oil zoomed up here on good demand from oil paint industries and weak supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in castor oil because of overseas demand. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and fresh fall in soyabean oil also said to be the reasons for decline trend in soyabean oil here. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,800 30,100-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,900 30,200-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,800-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,300 30,000-32,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 29,800-32,600 Amravati 500 30,000-32,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,700-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 30,000-33,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,200-5,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 680 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,170 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 716 Soyoil Solvent 671 674 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 711 715 Soyoil Solvent 670 676 Cottonseed refined oil 675 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 721 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 727 LATUR Soyoil refined 724 725 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 732, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 728, Supa - 729, Sangli - 730. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Reports about weak overseas supply also fuelled prices. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,500 27,900-28,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,400 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *