Nagpur, Feb 26 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition on NCDEX oil also affected sentiment. Good overseas supply and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also pulled down these oil, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from crushing plants. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX, goo supply in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and no takers to soymeal also pulled down prices here. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,700 30,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,800 30,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,600-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 29,800-32,500 Amravati 500 29,700-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,700-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,800-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 676 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 653 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 712 Soyoil Solvent 665 669 Cottonseed refined 664 668 Cottonseed solvent 644 649 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 711 Soyoil Solvent 666 670 Cottonseed refined oil 670 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 721 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 719 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 722, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 723, Supa - 722, Sangli - 725. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,500 28,200-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,400 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available