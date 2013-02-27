Nagpur, Feb 27 In range-bound trade, soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped to four week low as production of Malaysian palm and American soyabean is likely to touch to a record high. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported high. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,900 30,000-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,000 30,100-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,600-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,000 30,000-32,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 29,800-32,600 Amravati 500 29,800-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,200-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,800-32,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 50 4,800-5,000 5,200-5,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 670 Cottonseed refined 660 665 Cottonseed solvent 640 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined 660 664 Cottonseed solvent 640 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 704 Soyoil Solvent 663 664 Cottonseed refined oil 665 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 716 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 717 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 721, Supa - 720, Sangli - 723. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,500 28,200-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,400 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available