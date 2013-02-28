Nagpur, Feb 28 Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oil suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia reported down. No sops to crushing plants in the Union Budget, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also triggered down prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported lower here in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,750-32,700 30,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,850-32,800 30,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,400-31,700 31,600-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 29,750-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 30,000-32,500 Amravati 500 29,700-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,100-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,700-32,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 661 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 698 Soyoil Solvent 652 660 Cottonseed refined 650 654 Cottonseed solvent 630 634 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 699 Soyoil Solvent 653 660 Cottonseed refined oil 655 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 713 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 710, Supa - 711, Sangli - 713. SOYMEAL * About one dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices showed its effects here. Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock available in ready position. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,400 28,300-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,400 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available