Nagpur, Mar 1 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fifth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid short supply from local crushing plants. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. About three dollar per tonne fall in overseas edible oils in last two session, easy condition in soyabean oil on NCDEX, subdued condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Further fall in soyabean oil, to takers to soymeal and reports about healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices in thin trading activity. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-32,700 29,800-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-32,800 29,900-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,000-31,300 31,000-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 29,500-32,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,800-32,900 Amravati 500 29,700-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,800-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,700-32,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 30 5,500-5,800 4,800-5,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 654 Cottonseed refined 645 649 Cottonseed solvent 625 631 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 651 Cottonseed refined 643 648 Cottonseed solvent 624 628 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 691 Soyoil Solvent 646 650 Cottonseed refined oil 651 653 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 633 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 704 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 707, Sangli - 709. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-28,400 28,200-28,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,400 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available