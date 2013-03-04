Nagpur, Mar 4 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on
NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also
helped to push up prices here.
* About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,100-32,900 29,500-32,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,200-33,000 29,600-32,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,000-31,300 31,000-31,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 30,100-32,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,700-33,000
Amravati 500 29,200-32,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,500-32,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 29,500-32,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 686
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 646
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 684 680
Soyoil Solvent 644 642
Cottonseed refined 643 643
Cottonseed solvent 624 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 681
Soyoil Solvent 645 642
Cottonseed refined oil 647 647
Cottonseed solvent oil 627 627
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 694
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 701 697
JALNA
Soyoil refined 700 695
LATUR
Soyoil refined 703 698
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher on good demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,200-28,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800,
Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, 16 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available