Nagpur, Mar 4 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices here. * About 7,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,100-32,900 29,500-32,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,200-33,000 29,600-32,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,000-31,300 31,000-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 30,100-32,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,700-33,000 Amravati 500 29,200-32,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,500-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,500-32,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 646 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 680 Soyoil Solvent 644 642 Cottonseed refined 643 643 Cottonseed solvent 624 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 681 Soyoil Solvent 645 642 Cottonseed refined oil 647 647 Cottonseed solvent oil 627 627 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 697 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 703 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,200-28,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, 16 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available