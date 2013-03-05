Nagpur, Mar 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils and overseas arrival
reported high.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) shot up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demands from south based crushing plants also boosted prices.
* About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-33,500 30,100-32,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-33,600 30,200-33,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,200-31,500 31,000-31,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 30,500-33,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 29,800-33,200
Amravati 500 29,300-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,600-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 29,600-32,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 649
Cottonseed refined 645 645
Cottonseed solvent 625 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 684 684
Soyoil Solvent 644 644
Cottonseed refined 643 643
Cottonseed solvent 624 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined oil 647 647
Cottonseed solvent oil 627 627
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 701 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined 700 695
LATUR
Soyoil refined 703 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activities.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,300-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800,
Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.3 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available