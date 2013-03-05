Nagpur, Mar 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils and overseas arrival reported high. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demands from south based crushing plants also boosted prices. * About 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,500 30,100-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,600 30,200-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,200-31,500 31,000-31,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 30,500-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 29,800-33,200 Amravati 500 29,300-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,600-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 29,600-32,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,000, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 649 649 Cottonseed refined 645 645 Cottonseed solvent 625 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined 643 643 Cottonseed solvent 624 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 647 647 Cottonseed solvent oil 627 627 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 695 LATUR Soyoil refined 703 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 704, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activities. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,300-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.3 degree Celsius (95.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available