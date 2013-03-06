Nagpur, Mar 6 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated
for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise
further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm
overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Good rally
in Malaysian palm oil and notable rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* on the other hand, rapeseed oil reported sharp fall here in absence of buyers amid
good supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong again on increased buyiang support from local millers amid
weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on
NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South-
based plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-33,500 30,500-33,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-33,600 30,600-33,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,200-31,500 31,200-31,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 31,000-33,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 30,100-33,400
Amravati 500 29,900-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 29,600-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 30,000-32,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 651
Cottonseed refined 655 645
Cottonseed solvent 635 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 684
Soyoil Solvent 650 644
Cottonseed refined 653 643
Cottonseed solvent 634 624
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 685
Soyoil Solvent 649 645
Cottonseed refined oil 657 647
Cottonseed solvent oil 637 627
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 702 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 706 700
JALNA
Soyoil refined 704 699
LATUR
Soyoil refined 707 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 701
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activities.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,300-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800,
Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.7 degree Celsius (58.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available