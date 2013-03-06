Nagpur, Mar 6 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Good rally in Malaysian palm oil and notable rise on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * on the other hand, rapeseed oil reported sharp fall here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong again on increased buyiang support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South- based plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-33,500 30,500-33,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-33,600 30,600-33,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,200-31,500 31,200-31,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 31,000-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 30,100-33,400 Amravati 500 29,900-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 29,600-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 30,000-32,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 32,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 651 Cottonseed refined 655 645 Cottonseed solvent 635 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 684 Soyoil Solvent 650 644 Cottonseed refined 653 643 Cottonseed solvent 634 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 685 Soyoil Solvent 649 645 Cottonseed refined oil 657 647 Cottonseed solvent oil 637 627 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 706 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 701 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activities. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,300-28,500 28,300-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 28,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.7 degree Celsius (58.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available