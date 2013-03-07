Nagpur, Mar 7 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged.Downward trend in American soya digam prices
also affected sentiment and no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch'
move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid
weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend on
NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-
based plants also boosted prices.
* Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-34,000 31,000-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-34,100 31,100-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,200-31,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 32,000-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 31,100-33,600
Amravati 500 31,000-33,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 30,600-33,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 500 30,200-33,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080
Sunflower oil refined 870 870
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 702 702
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 706 706
JALNA
Soyoil refined 704 704
LATUR
Soyoil refined 707 707
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiments.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,200 28,300-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500
Akola - 29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.2 degree Celsius (55.76 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available