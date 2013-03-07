Nagpur, Mar 7 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged.Downward trend in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment and no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South- based plants also boosted prices. * Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-34,000 31,000-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-34,100 31,100-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,200-31,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 32,000-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 31,100-33,600 Amravati 500 31,000-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,600-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 30,200-33,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,500, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 870 870 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 706 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 710, Sangli - 712. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiments. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,200 28,300-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola - 29,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,800, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.8 degree Celsius (96.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.76 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available