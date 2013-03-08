Nagpur, Mar 8 Major edible oils prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, castor and coconut KP reported strong recovery here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in castor and coconut KP oils here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong again on increased buying support from local millers amid restricted supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, strong rally in soymeal, notable hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed up prices. Reports about strong rally in American soyabean market also boosted sentiment. * About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-34,400 31,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-34,500 31,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,600-32,000 31,600-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 31,000-34,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 31,400-33,800 Amravati 500 31,100-34,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 30,700-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 30,500-33,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,400-4,600 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 687 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 648 Cottonseed refined 655 650 Cottonseed solvent 635 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,080 2,080 Sunflower oil refined 880 870 Linseed oil 900 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,290 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 683 Soyoil Solvent 647 643 Cottonseed refined 657 650 Cottonseed solvent 637 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 683 Soyoil Solvent 643 643 Cottonseed refined oil 654 650 Cottonseed solvent oil 634 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 706 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 709 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 709, Supa - 712, Sangli - 714. SOYMEAL * Prices today skyrocketed here on increased demand from South based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,000-31,000 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,000 Akola - 30,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,600, Hingoli - 30,800, Jalna - 30,600, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,800, Nanded - 30,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available