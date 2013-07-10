Nagpur, July 10 The rising trend in soyabean oil prices remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Fresh rise on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas oil reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up on increased demand from traders amid short supply local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South- based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,500-38,000 34,500-37,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,600-38,100 34,600-37,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,500-38,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,000-38,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,900-38,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 659 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 696 Soyoil Solvent 660 656 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 696 Soyoil Solvent 659 656 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 714 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 714, Supa - 715, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,400-33,700 33,300-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,700 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 34,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : 18.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available