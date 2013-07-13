Nagpur, July 13 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported down. Sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid increase supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices. Good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-38,300 36,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-38,400 36,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,800-38,000 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 36,000-38,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,500-38,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,700-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 39,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 661 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 701 Soyoil Solvent 655 659 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 697 701 Soyoil Solvent 656 662 Cottonseed refined oil 685 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 711 LATUR Soyoil refined 711 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 707, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,400-33,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,800 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *