Nagpur, July 13 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined
sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels
amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported
down. Sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected
prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas oil arrival reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid increase supply
from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid high
moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil and
easy condition on NCDEX also affected prices. Good arrival in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean mandi also affected sentiment.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-38,300 36,000-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-38,400 36,100-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,800-38,000 38,000-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 36,000-38,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,500-38,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,700-38,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,700, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 39,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 661
Cottonseed refined 680 690
Cottonseed solvent 660 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 701
Soyoil Solvent 655 659
Cottonseed refined 680 690
Cottonseed solvent 660 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 697 701
Soyoil Solvent 656 662
Cottonseed refined oil 685 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 709 711
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 711 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 711
LATUR
Soyoil refined 711 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711,
Baramati - 711, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 707, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,500 33,400-33,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500
Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,600,
Jalna - 34,100, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,800
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *