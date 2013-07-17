Nagpur, July 17 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled soyabean oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 651 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 690 Soyoil Solvent 652 650 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 689 Soyoil Solvent 652 649 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 696 LATUR Soyoil refined 702 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 702, Supa - 706, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,700-34,000 33,300-33,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - 34,400, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,800 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 22.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Labourers of Nagpur APMC are on strike today demanding pay hike. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction in soyabean and foodgrain items reported till 1.00 pm.