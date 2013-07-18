Nagpur, July 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down in absence of buyers amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on
NCDEX and reports about good supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,700-36,400 35,000-36,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,800-36,500 35,100-37,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,600-37,000 36,600-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 34,700-36,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,000-36,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,200-36,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 720 720
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 692
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 692 692
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 702 702
JALNA
Soyoil refined 699 699
LATUR
Soyoil refined 702 702
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 702, Supa - 706, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,600-33,000 32,600-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200
Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400,
Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,800
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 85 per cent.
Rainfall : 4.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
