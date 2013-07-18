Nagpur, July 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and reports about good supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-36,400 35,000-36,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,800-36,500 35,100-37,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,600-37,000 36,600-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,700-36,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,000-36,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,200-36,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 LATUR Soyoil refined 702 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 702, Supa - 706, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,600-33,000 32,600-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - 33,400, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,500, Nanded - 33,800 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 85 per cent. Rainfall : 4.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *