Nagpur, July 19 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas oil arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported a sharp fall on increased supply from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. About two dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC declined on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil & easy condition on NCDEX, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing belts also affected prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-36,250 34,700-36,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-36,350 34,800-36,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,600-37,000 36,600-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 34,000-36,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,300-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,500-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,100, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 37,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 37,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 687 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 647 650 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 720 720 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 683 688 Soyoil Solvent 643 645 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 688 Soyoil Solvent 643 646 Cottonseed refined oil 675 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 694 696 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 702, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 698, Supa - 701, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,500 32,600-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 33,000, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 13.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *