Nagpur, July 22 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined
sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels
amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell
heavliy. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil
prices also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of overseas supply of soya digam
oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from
local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 680
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 642
Cottonseed refined 665 670
Cottonseed solvent 645 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 679 684
Soyoil Solvent 639 644
Cottonseed refined 660 670
Cottonseed solvent 640 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 678 683
Soyoil Solvent 638 642
Cottonseed refined oil 665 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 684 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 684 688
JALNA
Soyoil refined 686 691
LATUR
Soyoil refined 685 690
NANDED
Soyoil refined 688 691
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692,
Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 689, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,300 32,200-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola -32,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,900,
Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 33,000
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Wholesale foodgrain market, soyabean mandi of Nagpur APMC remained closed today (Monday)
on the occasion of Ashadi Pournima.