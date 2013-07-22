Nagpur, July 22 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil fell heavliy. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of overseas supply of soya digam oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 642 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 684 Soyoil Solvent 639 644 Cottonseed refined 660 670 Cottonseed solvent 640 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 683 Soyoil Solvent 638 642 Cottonseed refined oil 665 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 691 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 689, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,300 32,200-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -32,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,700, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - 32,700, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 33,000 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Wholesale foodgrain market, soyabean mandi of Nagpur APMC remained closed today (Monday) on the occasion of Ashadi Pournima.