Nagpur, July 23 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading
in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in
absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly
kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend
in American soya digam and easy condition on NCDEX soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality
supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported a sharp fall on poor buying support from
local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Record fall in soymeal, no
takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for weak trend here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,600-33,300 33,200-34,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,700-33,400 32,300-34,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,200-35,000 34,500-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,600-33,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,900-33,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,500-33,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 679 679
Soyoil Solvent 639 639
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 678 678
Soyoil Solvent 638 638
Cottonseed refined oil 665 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 684 684
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 684 684
JALNA
Soyoil refined 686 686
LATUR
Soyoil refined 685 685
NANDED
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692,
Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 689, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,700-31,300 32,000-32,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,500
Akola -31,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.1 degree Celsius (77.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *