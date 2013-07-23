Nagpur, July 23 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam and easy condition on NCDEX soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid poor quality supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported a sharp fall on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Record fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for weak trend here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,600-33,300 33,200-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,700-33,400 32,300-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,200-35,000 34,500-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,600-33,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,900-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,500-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 34,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 679 679 Soyoil Solvent 639 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 678 Soyoil Solvent 638 638 Cottonseed refined oil 665 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 686 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 689, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,700-31,300 32,000-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,500 Akola -31,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius (77.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *